Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $16.04 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

