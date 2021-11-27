Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.50 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in KB Home were worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. KB Home has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

