Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.79 Million Stock Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,429 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.36% of Atotech worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth approximately $71,263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atotech by 23.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 1,228,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,358,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atotech by 59.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after buying an additional 446,151 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Atotech Limited has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

