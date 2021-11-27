Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $18.55 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $113.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,521 shares of company stock worth $35,866,181 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

