Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of The Mexico Fund worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Mexico Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

NYSE:MXF opened at $13.80 on Friday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.