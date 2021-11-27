Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

