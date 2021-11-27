WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 10,659 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

EWG opened at $31.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

