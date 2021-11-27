WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76.

