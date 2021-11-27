WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

