WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

