Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

