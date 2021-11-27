Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on December 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2158 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.97.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.