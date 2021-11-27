William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

