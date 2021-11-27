Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $8.38 on Friday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Wipro by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,449 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wipro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,945,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

