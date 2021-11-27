Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $6.76 on Friday, reaching $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 313,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

