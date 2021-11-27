Wownero Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $59,071.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065174 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

