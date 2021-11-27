WT Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.