WT Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.