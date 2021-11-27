WT Wealth Management Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

