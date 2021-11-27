WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50.

