XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

