XR Securities LLC Buys New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $128,656,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.83 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

