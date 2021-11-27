Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 91.1% in November

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,863,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Xtreme Fighting Championships stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 148,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile
