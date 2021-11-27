Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 91.1% in November

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,863,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Xtreme Fighting Championships stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 148,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

