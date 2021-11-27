Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 50,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $108,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 569,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,582,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

