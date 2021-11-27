Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMCY remained flat at $$55.20 on Friday. 485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. Yamaha has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $69.46.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

