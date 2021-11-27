Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $845.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report sales of $845.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $845.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $845.30 million. Cimpress reported sales of $786.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

CMPR stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $77.61 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cimpress by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after purchasing an additional 234,931 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 4,424.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.