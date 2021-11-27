Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. CSX posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

