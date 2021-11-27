Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.55 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

K opened at $63.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kellogg by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

