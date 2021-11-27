Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediciNova.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 52,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

