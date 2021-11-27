Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediciNova.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.33.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
