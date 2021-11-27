Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Oxford Industries reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.