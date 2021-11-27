Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $10.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. 760,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $103.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

