Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.61. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 16,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 6,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

