Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

SYF stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $9,423,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,398,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

