Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Announce $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after purchasing an additional 194,028 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,390,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,115 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,273,000 after acquiring an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.00. 71,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,644. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $181.20 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.