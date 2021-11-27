Zacks: Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. DaVita reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $4.71 on Monday, reaching $97.29. 828,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,005. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a one year low of $96.98 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.64.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,280,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 36.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

