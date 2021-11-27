Zacks: Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce sales of $562.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $476.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.95.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.74. The stock had a trading volume of 419,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,269. Five Below has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $49,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 269.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

