Zacks: Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $156.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $165.40 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $184.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $815.89 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.14. 52,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,052. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $103,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,665 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 29.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

