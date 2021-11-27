Zacks: Analysts Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. SJW Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE SJW traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $66.62. 91,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,228. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

