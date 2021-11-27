Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.52. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

NYSE:SLG traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 793,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 40.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

