Zacks: Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($3.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

TNP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

