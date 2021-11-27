Zacks: Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.70 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

NYSE:W traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.42. 984,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.24. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $222.28 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 354.39 and a beta of 2.92.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,096,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

