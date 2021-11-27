Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report $8.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.86 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.19 billion to $35.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ARW opened at $123.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.47.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

