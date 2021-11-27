Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.31. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $62.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

