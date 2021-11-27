Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.06. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $711.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $20.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,493. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CURO Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CURO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

