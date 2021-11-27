Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Illumina reported sales of $953.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,240 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 975.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Illumina by 7.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $30,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 140,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,866,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,626. Illumina has a 52-week low of $304.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.