Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. MP Materials posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 182.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in MP Materials by 66.7% in the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after acquiring an additional 198,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

