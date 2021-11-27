Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.18. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 217,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

