Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Announce $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $2.26. Trinseo reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Trinseo stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Trinseo by 153.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Trinseo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 55.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 43.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

