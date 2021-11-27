Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.46. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

