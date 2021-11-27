Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce sales of $204.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.40 million and the lowest is $201.10 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $151.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $854.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $914.74 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $933.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,365,000 after buying an additional 50,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,175,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,987,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO stock traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.65. 92,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.